These are the nonprofits we’re highlighting for Colorado Gives Day 2021

This feature was created by our marketing and promotions department at Colorado Public Radio, which is solely responsible for the content. CPR News editors and reporters were not involved in its creation and no editorial judgment should be inferred.

Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 7. Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving.

Colorado Public Radio is proud to be part of the Colorado nonprofit community, and we're in good company! In honor of Colorado Gives Day, we're highlighting seven Colorado nonprofit organizations doing great work around the state.

Read more and listen to profiles about each organization below. And if you're interested, head to the Colorado Gives Day website to donate.

Colorado's San Luis Valley has some of the highest poverty in the state. La Puente is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving the San Luis Valley by providing a network of services to address the neediest among us, including children, families and homeless with shelter, housing, food, meals, and prevention (rent, electrical, heating, etc.) assistance. La Puente endeavors to meet immediate needs and to empower people to live independently with dignity.

Kaizen Food Rescue was created by Thai Nguyen, a former refugee, in 2019. Kaizen Food Rescue strives to continually create and improve food security and food justice in the Denver-Metro area, offering emergency food assistance and delivering rescued food to its community. Kaizen Food Rescue believes healthy and culturally relevant foods should be accessible to all.

Mountain Resource Center (MRC) is a community-based nonprofit that delivers high quality health and human services. MRC serves more than 65,000 residents in west Jefferson, Clear Creek, Gilpin and Park counties. For 30 years, MRC has provided crucial assistance to community members in need.

Servicios de La Raza responds to the unmet needs of the most vulnerable communities across the state through victim services, healthcare access, re-entry, HIV & STI services, Behavioral Health, youth leadership, a food pantry, clothing bank, employment training, financial empowerment, and more.

Canine Partners of the Rockies (CaPR) was established in 2002 to train and partner skilled assistance dogs with Coloradans who have severe mobility limitations, helping disabled people live independently. Most CaPR partners have paraplegia/quadriplegia due to spinal cord injuries and use wheelchairs full-time. CaPR also places dogs with professionals in therapy programs.

Las Animas Helping Hands is located in an underserved area of southeastern Colorado where 80% of students qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. The long drought and the recent pandemic have caused many to seek additional resources to meet basic life needs. In 2020, Las Animas Helping Hands assisted an average of over 800 people monthly.

The Reciprocity Collective works with those experiencing poverty and homelessness to find stability and self worth through employment and community connection. Partnering with existing community resources, both for profit and nonprofit, the Reciprocity Collective helps this marginalized population fulfill their basic human needs and build self-esteem.