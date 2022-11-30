These are the nonprofits we’re highlighting for Colorado Gives Day 2022

This feature was created by our marketing and promotions department at Colorado Public Radio, which is solely responsible for the content. CPR News editors and reporters were not involved in its creation and no editorial judgment should be inferred.

Colorado Gives Day 2022 is Tuesday, Dec. 6. On the first Tuesday of December since 2010, Coloradans have come together to support the nonprofits that make a difference in their lives. Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $362 million for nonprofits across the state since it began.

Colorado Public Radio is proud to be part of the Colorado nonprofit community, and we're in good company! In honor of Colorado Gives Day, we're highlighting six Colorado nonprofit organizations doing great work around the state.

Read more and listen to profiles about each organization below. And if you're interested, head to the Colorado Gives Day website to donate.

Over the past 60 years, Colorado Field Ornithologists has become an organization of all sorts of people interested in birds, building the bridge between amateur birders and professional ornithologists. Colorado Field Ornithologists study Colorado's birds, seek to conserve these birds and their habitats, and work to make our activities educational and enjoyable for all who participate — beginning birders, intermediate and expert birders, competitive listers, professional ornithologists, birding tour guides, naturalists, bird photographers and audio recordists.

The Museums of Western Colorado (MWC) has become the largest multidisciplinary museum complex between Salt Lake City and Denver. It includes three major museum facilities — Cross Orchards Historic Site, Dinosaur Journey Museum and the Museum of the West — and four outdoor paleontology sites. The MWC offers a multitude of programs and services including dinosaur expeditions and gift shops. Annually, over 100,000 people visit museum facilities and participate in programs. The MWC is one of the most significant cultural institutions on the Western Slope and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mesa County.

Sangre de Cristo Hospice was founded in the mid-1970s and has been serving Southern Colorado for all those years. Today it is one of the largest employers in Pueblo and serves over 20,000 square miles throughout Southern Colorado. Sangre de Cristo Hospice has become the premier hospice of choice for those with life-limiting illness. Most care is covered through Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance, but Sangre de Cristo provides care for anyone who needs it, regardless of ability to pay.

Make a Chess Move disrupts the school to prison pipeline by developing tenacious learners, compassionate leaders and ethically driven critical thinkers. Through the game of chess, MACM has designed a research-based curriculum that identifies and targets positive youth protective factors and the reduction of youth risk factors. The curriculum is delivered to youth ages 8-24 with an emphasis on developing staff and young leaders from program participants.

Community Resource Center (CRC) was founded in 1981. The initial mission was to assist organizations that used community organizing to promote social change in Denver’s inner city. By 1984, the mission expanded to encompass the broad range of nonprofit organizations and community groups that provide services throughout Colorado. CRC has responded to the needs of the sector by continually developing new ways to serve Colorado’s nonprofits. Current programs include Rural Philanthropy Days, Colorado Grants Guide, Participation Project, AmeriCorps Volunteer Service, Covid-19 Containment Corps and Colorado Healthcare Corps.

The San Luis Valley Immigrant Resource Center (SLVIRC) is a unique organization and has a long history of working with immigrants. It has been an informal resource center for immigrants in the area since 1987. One of several programs created by San Luis Valley Christian Community Services, the Immigrant Assistance Program grew out of low-income immigrants' need for assistance in filling out essential applications for political asylum, amnesty and other legal status. In February 2003, the San Luis Valley Immigrant Resource Center received 501(c)(3) status with the Internal Revenue Service, and it is currently an independent nonprofit located in Alamosa, Colorado, serving the entire San Luis Valley and beyond