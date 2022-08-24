Turn the Page with Colorado Matters

Colorado Matters invites our audience to read along with host Ryan Warner. A few times per year, we choose a book and host a live Q&A with the author. Later, audio from the event is aired during an episode of Colorado Matters.

Every Turn the Page show is different from the last. We’ve picked books from a variety of genres, and we've hosted the events both in-person and on virtual platforms.

However, one thing is always consistent: the authors we choose are connected to Colorado.

We hope to see you at the next Turn the Page with Colorado Matters!

Upcoming Turn the Page with Colorado Matters

Nature and adventure writer Craig Childs contemplates the beauty and meaning of rock art in his new book. “Tracing Time” celebrates the ancient communication on the caves, canyons and cliffs of the Colorado Plateau. Child’s conversations with elders, scholars and friends are interwoven with the observations of his own brilliant mind.

Get a copy of “Tracing Time” and join Colorado Matters the evening of September 6 to meet Childs in-person at Love Recital Hall in the Moss Performing Arts Center on the Colorado Mesa University campus in Grand Junction.

This event is SOLD OUT but you can be added to a waiting list here.

Explore past Turn the Page events

June 2022

Ryan Warner interviews Erika Krouse about her book "Tell Me Everything" at LitFest on June 10, 2022. (Brittany Werges/CPR)

Book: "Tell Me Everything"
Author: Erika Krouse
Event location: Lighthouse Writers Workshop's LitFest in Denver

“Tell Me Everything” by Erika Krouse

February 2022

Ryan Warner interviews Patricia Raybon about her book "All That Is Secret" in the CPR Performance Studio on February 8, 2022. (Brittany Werges/CPR)

Book: "All That Is Secret"
Author: Patricia Raybon
Event location: Virtual event with live online audience

“All That Is Secret” by Patricia Raybon

September 2021

Ryan Warner interviews Peter Heller about his book "The Guide" in the CPR Performance Studio on September 30, 2021. (Brittany Werges/CPR)

Book: "The Guide"
Author: Peter Heller
Event location: Virtual event with live online audience

“The Guide” by Peter Heller

June 2021

Book: "As A Woman: What I Learned about Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy After I Transitioned"
Author: Paula Stone Williams
Event location: Virtual event with live online audience

“As A Woman” by Paula Stone Williams

February 2021

Book: "Other People's Pets"
Author: R.L. Maizes
Event location: Virtual event with live online audience

“Other People’s Pets” by R.L. Maizes

September 2020

Book: "The History of White People"
Author: Nell Irvin Painter
Event location: Virtual event with live online audience

“The History of White People” by Nell Irvin Painter

May 2020

Book: "All The Impossible Things"
Author: Lindsay Lackey
Event location: Virtual event with Facebook Live audience

“All The Impossible Things” by Lindsay Lackey