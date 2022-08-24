Colorado Matters invites our audience to read along with host Ryan Warner. A few times per year, we choose a book and host a live Q&A with the author. Later, audio from the event is aired during an episode of Colorado Matters.

Every Turn the Page show is different from the last. We’ve picked books from a variety of genres, and we've hosted the events both in-person and on virtual platforms.

However, one thing is always consistent: the authors we choose are connected to Colorado.

We hope to see you at the next Turn the Page with Colorado Matters!

Upcoming Turn the Page with Colorado Matters

Nature and adventure writer Craig Childs contemplates the beauty and meaning of rock art in his new book. “Tracing Time” celebrates the ancient communication on the caves, canyons and cliffs of the Colorado Plateau. Child’s conversations with elders, scholars and friends are interwoven with the observations of his own brilliant mind.

Get a copy of “Tracing Time” and join Colorado Matters the evening of September 6 to meet Childs in-person at Love Recital Hall in the Moss Performing Arts Center on the Colorado Mesa University campus in Grand Junction.

This event is SOLD OUT but you can be added to a waiting list here.

Explore past Turn the Page events

June 2022

Ryan Warner interviews Erika Krouse about her book "Tell Me Everything" at LitFest on June 10, 2022. (Brittany Werges/CPR)

Book: "Tell Me Everything"

Author: Erika Krouse

Event location: Lighthouse Writers Workshop's LitFest in Denver