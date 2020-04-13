Colorado Matters wants you to read with us. Join us for Turn The Page with Colorado Matters. We’ll choose three books a year and invite our radio and digital audience to read with us. You’ll then be invited to a live Q&A with the author.

Our first book will encourage different generations to read together – parents reading with children; grandparents reading with grandchildren; older siblings reading with younger ones.

We've chosen a magical young adult novel by Lindsay Lackey – All The Impossible Things.