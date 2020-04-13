Read with us!
Colorado Matters wants you to read with us. Join us for Turn The Page with Colorado Matters. We’ll choose three books a year and invite our radio and digital audience to read with us. You’ll then be invited to a live Q&A with the author.
Our first book will encourage different generations to read together – parents reading with children; grandparents reading with grandchildren; older siblings reading with younger ones.
We've chosen a magical young adult novel by Lindsay Lackey – All The Impossible Things.
"All The Impossible Things" is a middle-grade book that tackles heavy themes of foster care, drug abuse, and cancer while telling the story of a young Colorado girl with magical abilities. Her power over the wind is emblematic of her struggle to control her emotions, and as she gets bounced from one foster home to the next, her struggle to bottle up her wind gets more intense. That is, until she moves to the fictional town of Bramble, CO set on the Eastern Plains and meets The Grooves.
Author Lindsay Lackey will join CM host Ryan Warner for a live-streamed interview and Q&A on May 20, taking your questions on Facebook. Register for the event here.
If you need a copy of "All the Impossible Things," we encourage you to order from our partner, Tattered Cover Bookstore. Shipping is free!
The audio will be broadcast on Colorado Matters at a later date.