At CPR, we report the stories that commercial news organizations don’t and cover them in the detail that they can’t. This kind of journalism produces all kinds of fascinating stories and seemingly tall-tales from across our diverse state.





But how many of them do you remember?





Take our 2019 Holiday News Quiz and find out. And then share the quiz to challenge your friends!

Why doesn’t Colorado have any grizzly bears?

Which Colorado location is on its way to becoming the first internationally designated “quiet zone” in the United States?

What do these do?

How much time, on average, are teens spending on phones and other screens?

Why did wildlife managers with the United States Department of Agriculture capture 300 geese from City Park in Denver this summer?

You might want to listen to more CPR News

Thanks for playing! We hope you enjoyed our Holiday Quiz. Now, challenge your friends and family on social media and see who’s been following local news most closely this year.





Support the journalism you rely on.





CPR is 100% listener-funded, which means we depend on the generosity of Coloradans like you to support our work. If one of our stories has made you think, made you laugh or cry, or taught you something new this year, please consider making a holiday donation today. Thanks!

You know your CPR News!

Thanks for playing! We hope you enjoyed our Holiday Quiz. Now, challenge your friends and family on social media and see who’s been following local news most closely this year.





Support the journalism you rely on.





CPR is 100% listener-funded, which means we depend on the generosity of Coloradans like you to support our work. If one of our stories has made you think, made you laugh or cry, or taught you something new this year, please consider making a holiday donation today. Thanks!