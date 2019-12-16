Your Votes Will Decide The Most Colorado Food: Green Chile Or Beer?

We've arrived at the one question every parent worries about. No, not that one. Or the other one with the stork.

It's this: which of your children is your favorite?

Now we all face that question with the final showdown in the Colorado Wonders iconic food bracket. Your votes have whittled down the original elite eight eats to the last dishes standing: Green Chile versus microbrew.

Which is your favorite, Colorado? Which food represents the state as our iconic food?

The other contenders in the final four — The Pueblo Slopper and the Denver omelet — never had a chance. Voting is now open in this match to end all matches (until we ask about the next one, Colorado produce anyone?). Voting ends on Dec. 20.