Protesters On Both Sides Of Impeachment Divide Clash In Grand Junction

A a pro-impeachment rally in Grand Junction was met by a large group of counter-protesters Tuesday night. At the event’s height, about 100 people collected on the steps of a federal building downtown and spilled into the sidewalk, as police blocked off the street.

At one point, some of those who came to defend the president started to yell “Babies’ lives matter!” The chant eventually evolved into “Don’t kill babies! Kill yourselves!” as they faced off against impeachment supporters.

The raucous Grand Junction demonstration was one of hundreds of taking place across the country on the eve of the House’s historic impeachment vote, part of a national “Nobody is Above the Law” rally organized by left-leaning groups. In Denver, hundreds gathered on the steps of the state capital.

Delores Chaney, who supports impeachment, said she had to show up to have her “voice be heard” as an African American woman. She talked about being deeply troubled by the White House not cooperating with the impeachment inquiry.

“He needs to be impeached before something else happens,” she said, of the allegations that Trump asked the Ukranian president to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden.

Like many on both sides of the rally, Chaney’s feelings about the president go far beyond the immediate impeachment debate. She talked about how tariffs have made it harder for her to get by and how embarrassed she is by how Trump conducts himself.

“For that man to represent me, I am appalled,” she said, pausing for emphasis. “Appalled.”