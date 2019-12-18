Denver Rep. DeGette Wields Gavel For Impeachment Vote

As speaker pro tempore, DeGette enforces the rules of the House and presides over the wide variety of votes that will be required today, starting with one that set the actual ground rules for the process.

"She is basically in charge of making sure the trains all run on time," said NPR's Kelsey Snell.

The House Rules Committee set six hours for debate over the two articles of impeachment, which started at about 10 a.m. today. When it concludes, Colorado's delegation will split along party lines: All of the state's Republicans have committed to voting against impeachment, while all of the Democrats say they will vote for it.

This is the 15th time DeGette has presided over the House this year, including earlier debates over whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress and to demand the president release the whistleblower complaint to lawmakers. She has been reviewing the minutia of the House rules with the chamber's parliamentarian in order to prepare for Wednesday's historic proceedings.

DeGette arrived in Congress in 1997 and was there for the last impeachment proceedings. She voted against impeaching articles for then-president Bill Clinton.

This is a developing story and will be updated