Polis’ First Clemencies Go To A Juvenile Murderer, A Woman In Sanctuary, A Man Who Defrauded Him And Others

Governor Jared Polis is wrapping up his first year in office by extending mercy to eight people with criminal convictions, including three still serving sentences for serious crimes.

Polis commuted the sentences of three men currently in prison, making them all eligible for parole as soon as March 2020. He also issued pardons to wipe out the criminal records of three other men and two women. With all of them, the governor highlighted the ways they have improved their lives and contributed to society since their convictions.

The three men whose sentences the governor commuted are:

Abron Arrington. Arrington has already served 26 years of his life sentence for a murder he was convicted of when he was 22 years old. Arrington didn't pull the trigger in the crime, but he received a harsher sentence than the other people involved, all of whom are now free. In his commutation letter, Polis noted that in his time in prison, Arrington has devoted himself to physics and engineering, and even patented a flood-mitigation system.

Erik Jensen. Jensen was convicted of a murder he committed when he was 17 years old. At the time he was sentenced to life without parole, but in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled such sentenced for juveniles are unconstitutional. A Colorado state Supreme Court ruling led to him being automatically re-sentenced to life with a possibility of parole, something Polis has now made possible. Jensen says he walked in on his friend Nathan Ybanez murdering his mother, Julie Ybanez, and helped cover it up. Last year, then governor John Hickenlooper commuted Ybanez's sentence, making him eligible for parole this month. Polis notes in his letter than Jensen has founded a faith-based counseling program for his fellow inmates at Limon Correctional Facility.

William Hoover, Jr. In his letter granting Hoover clemency, Governor Polis notes that he was actually a victim of the man's crimes. Hoover has served 15 years of a 100 year sentence for securities fraud, racketeering, and theft. Polis writes, "I understand how painful your breach of trust was for so many" but notes Hoover's "extreme remorse" for his victims, his advanced age, and his leadership in founding Prisoners Against Drunk Driving, to try to prevent former inmates from driving impaired.

The five people pardoned by the governor are: