Arrests Drop 13% In Denver, Even As Felony Arrests Climb

Denver Police made 6,000 fewer arrests overall in 2019, yet officers made more felony arrests during that time — a product of Police Chief Paul Pazen’s prioritization on bringing down violent crime and drug dealers.

“We have arrested far fewer people this year than in previous years ... we’re targeting the right individuals,” Pazen said. “We want to get these large quantities of meth off the street, we want to get these illegal weapons off the street.”