These Mutant Daisies Are The Result Of An Artistic Obsession With Atomic Age Anxieties

About six years ago, Megan Gafford swapped her paintbrushes for science. She still makes art, only now her tools of the trade are microscopes, petri dishes and, more recently, radiation. In fact, lately, she’s obsessed with radioactivity.

“We have a conjoined twin here,” Gafford said as she pointed out one of the daisies she grows in her studio. “There's two blossoms connected.”

It’s like having double vision. Two flower heads are growing from the same stem. Another daisy has a center that’s been stretched, “a shape that kind of feels like a caterpillar where the petals are like the legs of the caterpillar.”

The dozens of daisies scattered around her studio are mutants, grown intentionally to be disfigured by exposing the seeds exposed to radiation. It’s all done for the sake of art.

Gafford likes to “use unsettling scientific materials” in her work.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Visual artist Megan Gafford at her Denver studio space on Oct. 9, 2019.

“I try to find ways to make them beautiful so that my viewers have a complicated experience where the beauty is pulling them in and then the unsettling part is pushing them away,” she said.

Pushing them away because they’re uncomfortable — maybe even frightened.

“The pursuit of science is our strongest shot at finding the truth about reality,” Gafford said. “And just the fact that the pursuit of truth could upend everything and destroy us all is very painful,” Gafford said.

She has read about the history of the atomic age and the Manhattan Project, which produced the atom bomb, obsessively.

Gafford also thinks about her own impermanence a lot after she survived a “nasty motorcycle accident that almost took me out about seven years ago.”

“I lost my youthful sense of mortality and the possibility of being snuffed out in a moment is really unsettling,” she said.

Several years ago, she created a subatomic particle detector, or cloud chamber, accompanied by a video projection for a project called “Hormesis.”