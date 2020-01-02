2020 Colorado Officer-Involved Shootings

This list compiles all officer-involved shootings in Colorado since Jan. 1, 2020. For the purposes of this list, an officer-involved shooting is defined as an incident where a police officer and/or suspect discharges a firearm.

There has been one officer-involved shooting in Colorado in 2020.

One person has been killed in those shootings.

Find the list of officer-involved shootings in 2019 here.

Updated Jan. 2, 2020 @ 6:10 a.m.

January

Jan. 1 — A man was killed in a shooting involving Denver Police officers in Denver's Westwood neighborhood. A Denver Police spokesperson said multiple officers responded to a call that came in at 12:50 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 1:15 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Irving St., just off Federal Boulevard. No officers were injured.