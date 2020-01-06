Speaker KC Becker Sees A Slower Session Since ‘Election Years Are Tougher Years’

Many of those issues had been debated and negotiated for years, Becker said, so when her party took over their approval was relatively quick. In 2020, lawmakers will consider newer proposals and return to debates over ideas where Democrats are divided, like the death penalty and paid family leave.

“We’re not trying to match last year, we just want to pass good policy’’ Becker said.

Interview Highlights

On the pace of the upcoming legislative session, compared to the last:

"There are a lot of new ideas. These are things that necessarily haven't been vetted year after year after year. A lot of the legislation we passed last year, we'd been trying for years to pass. So it may not be that degree of impact, but there's still a lot that we're going to work on, driving down health care costs, we're going to continue to look at gun safety, we're going to continue to address affordability issues in general."

On paid family leave; state-run program or state-required with policies provided by private companies?

"I am going to stay open to both options … There are pros and cons to both. The social-insurance model, I think, can really benefit low-wage workers and is less likely to end up in discrimination. I think the private model leaves a lot more leeway to business to figure out for themselves how to provide paid family leave. I don't know right now what's going to be proposed, but I do want to see something pass."

On disagreements within her own party for Polis’ public option plan for health insurance. The proposal is under heavy fire from industry:

"There are a lot of issues to work through … There are folks working on drafting a public option and working through the issues that others are raising about the downfalls of that. If they can be successful, I think we’ll see something move forward."

On how the 2020 election will impact the legislative session:

"Election years are tougher years. There's a lot more campaigning done at the Capitol … Legislators are much more aware of what they are saying publicly and what they are proposing publicly, who's listening, who's watching."

On repeal of the death penalty — an idea derailed last session by Democratic opposition:

"I hope it gets repealed. I personally don't think the death penalty achieves a lot. I think it's very expensive and I think it's arcane. I hope it'll pass and I think it can pass this coming year."

Do cost overruns in health care reinsurance and full-day kindergarten show a pattern of Democratic overspending?

"Full-day K and reinsurance were both bipartisan. And the proposals that Republicans have put forward for more transportation funding is cut Medicaid funding. That's not something we're willing to do. It's not something the public supports. It's not a good outcome to just have more sick people in Colorado. So that's a nonstarter for us."