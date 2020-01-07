You May Not Be Able To Paint Like Monet, But With These Recipes, You Can Cook Like Him

Claude Monet described himself best.

“Color,” he once said, “is my daylong obsession, joy and torment.”

Turns out that obsession went all the way from his artist’s palette to the flowers and vegetables in his spectacular garden at Giverny, and to the plates in his well-appointed, color-coordinated dining room.

You’ve probably seen Monet’s signature, spectacular paintings of the waterlilies at Giverny — some of which are now on display at the Denver Art Museum’s comprehensive exhibit, “The Truth of Nature,” running through Feb. 2.

He was also scrupulous in designing the layout and colors in his vegetable garden, Monet expert and author Aileen Bordman said. Monet collected seeds from around the world and escorted his gardener through the rows of produce to pick the freshest food of the day for his table.

He often hosted several artists for lunch. They ate promptly at 11:30 a.m., because the midday light was the worst time for Monet to paint.

Monet’s tastes were influenced by his travels, Boardman said He developed a taste for salmon while he painted in Norway. After visiting the Mediterranean he fell in love with bananas, and made it a tradition to eat banana ice cream every Christmas.

Bordman has written two books with recipes inspired by Monet’s time at Giverny and his love of food: “Monet’s Palate” and “Everyday Monet.”

Cucumber, Corn, Red Pepper and Fennel Salad with Fennel Frond Dressing