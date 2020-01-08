‘It’s Not A Setup’: Colorado Republicans Want Dems To Take Their Education Reform Plans Seriously

Republican leaders opened the 2020 legislative session with a set of proposals for what they think should change in Colorado's schools. It was a preview, in part, of the party's restrained approach to the next four months of lawmaking.

Lacking power in any branch of state government, the GOP's highest-ranking elected officials acknowledged they'll need Democratic support to pass what they described as a set of low-cost fixes and changes.

"We know that we can’t force these things through. In the minority, we’re looking for ways to again make things work better — that pretty much already exist," said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert.

"This isn't a setup. This is an opportunity. This is an open hand," he said, making a rhetorical point to Democrats.