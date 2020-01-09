Climate Protesters Disrupt Polis’ State Of The State Speech
Denver police say they arrested 38 people, some juveniles, for disrupting today's 2020 State of the State speech at the Colorado Capitol.
Gov. Jared Polis started about 15 minutes later than scheduled due to protesters who entered the House chamber where he was due to speak.
The protesters chanted "Ban fracking now!" and unfurled two banners from the balcony.
The protesters also dropped fliers into the area where lawmakers were sitting. Sergeants and State Patrol officers combed the public gallery, looking for other protesters who had made their way inside.
Those arrested could face charges of trespassing, disrupting a lawful assembly, and obstructing a peace officer.
The State of the State speech is the annual chance for the governor to set the agenda for the four-month-long legislative session. The transcript of Polis' prepared speech is available here.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated with exact arrest numbers from the Denver police.