Climate Protesters Disrupt Polis’ State Of The State Speech

Published 11:39 a.m. | Updated 1:03 p.m.

Denver police say they arrested 38 people, some juveniles, for disrupting today's 2020 State of the State speech at the Colorado Capitol.

Gov. Jared Polis started about 15 minutes later than scheduled due to protesters who entered the House chamber where he was due to speak.

The protesters chanted "Ban fracking now!" and unfurled two banners from the balcony.