Speaker Pelosi Names Colorado Rep. Jason Crow As One Of 7 Impeachment Managers

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has named seven impeachment managers for President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, including House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York — and rep. Jason Crow of Colorado.

Pelosi made the announcement Wednesday morning, hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

President Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.

Crow, a Democrat that represents Colorado's 6th District, is a lawyer by trade and a veteran. He serves on the Armed Services Committee.

Crow "served our country bravely as an Army Ranger" in Afghanistan and Iraq, and was a "respected litigator," Pelosi said at a press conference announcing the managers.

After Pelosi announced his role, Crow said he and the other managers are going to push forward with a "full and fair trial."

"To have the confidence of the caucus means a lot to me and the confidence of the American people," Crow said.

Crow said his role in managing the trial is still be determined.

"It's a very somber and very serious responsibility," he said. "We're going to approach it with the seriousness and the gravity that this is .... We can't allow the president to do what he did and set a precedent for future administrations."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.