Accuser Drops Sex Assault Suit Against Colorado Springs YMCA

A former YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region employee has dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against the organization.

The lawyer for Julie Slivka filed the paperwork to dismiss the suit on Jan. 13 without providing any further information. Slivka’s attorney hasn’t responded to request for comment about the case.

At the time of the initial filing in early 2019, the YMCA called the allegations “slanderous” in a statement to CPR.

In regard to the motion to dismiss, the nonprofit stood by their original statement and said it will continue “to be a safe, supportive and welcoming environment. We have a strong, vibrant and talented team and are focused on serving the needs of our community. We wish Ms. Slivka all the best.”

The lawsuit alleged Slivka, then-director of population wellness for the Colorado Springs-branch of the YMCA, had been sexually assaulted by Carlos Lozano, head of the Southeast branch of the organization.

In the original lawsuit document, Slivka said the assault happened after the two coworkers went out for drinks. When she later reported the alleged incident to her superiors, she said she was not taken seriously and was told to “pray on it.”

The suit also alleged a toxic workplace culture at the Pikes Peak YMCA where female colleagues were often treated inappropriately by male supervisors.