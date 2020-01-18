Denver Officer Arrested And Suspended Without Pay Over Sexual Assault Allegations

A Denver police officer has been arrested and suspended without pay after being accused of sexual assault.

Denver police arrested Johnny Leon Alvarez after the department received a report of sexual assault from a woman early Friday morning, according to a news release.

The woman told police that she and Leon Alvarez went out to Dave and Busters where she remembers drinking, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman told police that Leon Alvarez drove her home at midnight but she doesn’t remember how he got inside.

“She was trying to push him off of her, while telling him no and to please stop,” according to the arrest affidavit.

During the investigation, police met with the woman’s roommate who was home during the incident. She told police that she got a doorbell notification on her phone and heard her roommate say goodnight to Leon Alvarez. Once the two came into the house, she heard her roommate say no and to please stop.

Leon Alvarez and the woman met because he responded to a call police received in December from the woman, where she had an argument with her significant other. The woman told police that Leon Alvarez texted her to check in afterward but the texts became flirty over time.

The woman was transported to Denver Health Medical Center to be evaluated by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

Leon Alvarez has been with the department since 2018.

