WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 2

A rancorous dispute over rules marked the first full day of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. A party-line vote early Wednesday morning eventually approved the rules, unchanged, for the Senate's trial

It only took roughly 13 hours of marathon debate to get there. Now that the rules are set, the opening arguments will begin on day 2.

Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 11 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.