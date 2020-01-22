WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 2
A rancorous dispute over rules marked the first full day of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. A party-line vote early Wednesday morning eventually approved the rules, unchanged, for the Senate's trial
It only took roughly 13 hours of marathon debate to get there. Now that the rules are set, the opening arguments will begin on day 2.
Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 11 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's original rules proposal would have imposed a tight two-day schedule for opening arguments by each side. His original rules package drew immediate protests from Democrats, and some Republicans made their concerns known in private during a GOP lunch.
McConnell quickly added an extra day for opening arguments and agreed that evidence from the House impeachment proceedings will be included in the record. Left undecided was the matter of witnesses.
For now, Senate Republicans have blocked motions to immediately call witnesses and subpoena documents. Democrats failed to persuade Republicans to agree to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses, though those matters can be revisited later.
President Donald Trump claims he wants top aides to testify in his Senate impeachment trial, but he qualified that by suggesting there were “national security” concerns about allowing their testimony. Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.
