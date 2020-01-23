Expensive Health Care? Blame The Hospitals, State Report Says

High prices at hospitals are driving the cost of health care up more dramatically in Colorado than elsewhere in the U.S., according to a new state report released Thursday.

The report on cost-shifting comes as Gov. Jared Polis and his administration battles with hospitals over how to rein in health costs, a fight that promises to get even more heated as the legislative session unfolds.

Top Polis health officials contend that hospitals — and the cost to get care at them — are mostly to blame for the state’s ballooning health costs. They say hospital operating expenses in Colorado in 2018 were 14 percent higher than the national average.

It’s a view hospital leaders vehemently deny. Instead they say a complicated mix of factors, including the state’s high cost of living and competitive job market, help inflate hospital costs as well.

The report found hospital profits shot up by more than 280 percent between 2009 and 2018. Profit per patient rose to more than $1,500 a patient, more than triple the figure from a decade earlier.

The study, by the state’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, also reports uncompensated care in Colorado — care that hospitals give but are not paid for — is at historic lows. A fee on hospitals, as well as the launch of the Affordable Care Act, cut the number of uninsured in the state in half. It found hospital financial losses due to charity care and bad debt had plummeted by more than $385 million a year since the state implemented the ACA's Medicaid expansion. That program covers low-income Americans with health insurance.

The state report concludes that it’s not shortfalls in public insurance, but “strategic hospital decisions” that are driving the high costs. In essence, the state says hospitals are shifting costs onto privately insured patients, and profiting to the tune of billions of dollars.

Increased funding from public, taxpayer-backed programs aim to reduce private insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs, but those savings are not being enjoyed by consumers and employers, according to the report.

Hospitals have maintained the shift in costs to privately insured patients happens because public insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid reimburse hospitals at a rate of 69 cents on the dollar compared to hospitals’ actual costs.

But the state’s report claims Colorado’s Medicaid program, called Health First Colorado, has steadily increased payments over the last decade.

“Hospitals could have been passing on significant savings” from reduced charity care costs and increases in Medicaid payments, to privately insured consumers and employers, the report says.

If hospital costs in Colorado more closely matched national averages, the state could have saved patients more money, it adds. But the report says costs at Colorado hospitals "far exceeded" those elsewhere in the U.S.

The report comes as the relationship between Polis, a Democrat, and hospitals, is getting more contentious.

In his annual State of the State address, Polis pointedly singled out hospitals over high profits as the state’s health care costs continue to rise steadily. Polis said Front Range hospitals took in more than $2 billion dollars in profits in 2018. He blamed them for “already using those profits from overcharging patients” to run ads against potential public option legislation. The administration has been exploring that proposal as a central strategy to “save families money.”

It would utilize private insurers to offer every Coloradan health insurance. Officials say it will be cheaper because it lets the state set payment rates and requires insurers use more of the money they take in for actual medical care — not profits.

And to add to that controversy, the Colorado Hospital Association has sued the administration over payments to the fund that pays for Colorado’s reinsurance program. That program basically acts as insurance for insurance. It reimburses insurers for covering the highest-cost patients out of a fund hospitals pay into.

One hospital CEO agrees with state leaders on the need for change, but not the solution. “We've got a problem. We've got to make health care more affordable, more accessible and more transparent. So with that, I agree that we've got to find solutions,” Centura Health President and CEO Peter Banko told CPR in an interview.

But Banko said he worries a public option proposal, one that could include government price controls, is the wrong direction. Banko called for more collaboration on all sides.

"Price is only one small part of the equation," Banko said. "We've been able to partner with health plans and deliver greater savings and more affordability.”

