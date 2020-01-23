WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 3

House prosecutors faced fidgeting senators as they rolled out their case against President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the trial's opening session had lasted a fatigue-inducing 13 hours.

There's more on the way though: Democrats will continue arguments through Friday under rules approved by the Senate. Trump's lawyers will then have up to three days to rebut.

Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 11 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.