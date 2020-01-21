WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 1

Senators like to float above messy politics in what's known by some as the dignified "upper chamber," home of Congress' cooler heads and lofty rhetoric.

But beginning Tuesday, as the courtroom of President Donald Trump's impeachment, the Senate might seem more like the economy cabin of an oversold flight on an especially tense, mandatory work trip.

