WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 1
Senators like to float above messy politics in what's known by some as the dignified "upper chamber," home of Congress' cooler heads and lofty rhetoric.
But beginning Tuesday, as the courtroom of President Donald Trump's impeachment, the Senate might seem more like the economy cabin of an oversold flight on an especially tense, mandatory work trip.
Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 10 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.
On the eve of the trial, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a condensed, two-day calendar for each side's opening arguments. The rules package will be one of the first orders of business when senators convene. The trial's first several days are expected to be tangled in procedural motions on the Senate floor.
There's partisan disagreement on whether the president's conduct amounts to an impeachable offense and whether the allegations are sufficient to prove Trump is guilty. Democrats say Trump abused his power by urging the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden while withholding military aid to the country.
Impeachment FAQ: A Guide To Key People, Facts And Documents
Trump's lawyers accuse the Democrats of a brazen attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and contend there's no evidence beyond hearsay that the president conditioned the release of aid on Ukraine agreeing to an investigation.
Read More: McConnell Lays Out Plan For Senate Impeachment Trial Procedure (via NPR.org)