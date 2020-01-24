Pitkin Is The Latest Colorado County To Join Lawuit Against JUUL

A third Colorado county is now suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker over its role in sky-high teen vaping rates.

Pitkin County commissioners agreed to join Boulder and Eagle counties in on-going litigation against JUUL Labs.

More than a third of the county's high school students said they used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, according to a recent survey. That's among the highest rates not just in Colorado, but in the nation.