Pitkin Is The Latest Colorado County To Join Lawuit Against JUUL
A third Colorado county is now suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker over its role in sky-high teen vaping rates.
Pitkin County commissioners agreed to join Boulder and Eagle counties in on-going litigation against JUUL Labs.
More than a third of the county's high school students said they used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, according to a recent survey. That's among the highest rates not just in Colorado, but in the nation.
Court papers make the claim that JUUL Labs' leaders carefully examined how big tobacco used sophisticated marketing to target teens, then used the same strategy. A JUUL spokesman said the company doesn't intend to attract underage users and is taking steps to combat underage use.
One legal expert says JUUL now faces at least 200 lawsuits, including many from local governments.