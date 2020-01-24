WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 4
Democratic House prosecutors have made an expansive argument at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely bogus” theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.
On Friday, the Democrats will press their final day of arguments before skeptical Republican senators on the other charge against the president, obstruction of Congress.
Rep. Adam Schiff is the face of the House’s impeachment case against President Donald Trump. Though he has six managers by his side, Schiff has set the tone and worked methodically to convince the Senate Trump deserves to be removed from office.
“Right matters," lead prosecutor Adam Schiff told senators in a late night speech.
Schiff told the Associated Press that many Republicans are “finding I'm not the demon” that he's often portrayed to be. Republicans, for their part, were complimentary of Schiff but said they learned nothing new about the case against the president.
Trump's defense team is waiting for its turn to press their arguments, which will come Saturday.
