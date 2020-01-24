WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 4

Democratic House prosecutors have made an expansive argument at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely bogus” theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

On Friday, the Democrats will press their final day of arguments before skeptical Republican senators on the other charge against the president, obstruction of Congress.

