What’s It Like To Be In The Senate Chambers For The Impeachment Trial? Our Reporter Tells All

No talking, no electronics, no drinks except for water and milk and hours of monologues from a rotating cast of House impeachment managers and White House lawyers for hours on end, with few interruptions.

For some, this might have all the makings of a horror movie.

But this is reality, six days a week, for 100 senators as the chamber grinds through the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said he’s coping well with the long hours and the lack of a smartphone.

“I feel very privileged to be here at this moment when our democracy is on trial and our democracy is at risk," he said.

The oldest Senator in the chamber, 86-year-old Dianne Feinstein of California, said “so far, so good.”

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia says he copes with the long days by “taking notes and thinking about questions” he wants to ask.

Note-taking is what I’ve also seen Bennet and fellow Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner doing each time I drop in to catch up on the action — or inaction — in the chamber.

If you’ve been watching from elsewhere in the country, you’re stuck with the unwavering view of the TV cameras, focused unblinkingly on the speaker at the dias. The rest of the chamber may as well not exist. But those of us in the viewing gallery, mostly reporters and the general public (which recently included former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist), can look down at the senators sitting at their desks, most of which are cluttered with papers, binders and a notepad, scribbling away throughout the different presentations.

There were no milk sightings on either Bennet or Gardner’s desk. I did spy an empty glass on Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton’s desk on the first day. Since then, others have ordered a glass or two, following the Senate’s much-reported prohibition on nearly all other beverages.

Water, not milk, is the choice for Bennet, who said the last time he had milk was when he was living at his mom’s house. Kaine jokingly said it was “too healthy.”

But health claims, accurate or not, are part of the reason it’s allowed in the Senate chamber, at least according to Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy. He told reporters on Wednesday that in the 1950s, it was thought to help peptic ulcers.

“So, the senators were allowed to drink milk because they had ulcers,” he explained.

(The Senate Historian had a different, and significantly less delightful, explanation.)

Less healthy, but better for keeping people awake, is the candy drawer at Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey’s desk. This has been a tradition going back to the 1960s. “Real” food isn’t allowed, so people head to the desk for a snack or a little chocolate pick-me-up.