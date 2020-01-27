WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 6
The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has entered a pivotal week. As his defense team resumes its case on Monday, senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that's widely expected to end in Trump's acquittal.
Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 11 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.
The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The decision on witnesses may be complicated by reports Trump said he wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it aided political investigations into his Democratic rivals. That's from former national security adviser John Bolton in a draft of his forthcoming book.
Bolton writes in the book that Trump told him that he wanted to withhold security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with politically charged investigations, including into Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump's legal team has repeatedly insisted that the Republican president never tied the suspension of military assistance to investigations into Biden and his son.
