WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 6

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has entered a pivotal week. As his defense team resumes its case on Monday, senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that's widely expected to end in Trump's acquittal.

Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 11 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.