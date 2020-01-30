Forget The Top Shelf. Colorado’s Fortitude Ranch Is A Doomsday Timeshare For The Middle Class

At first glance, this modest home nestled against a hillside in the mountains west of Colorado Springs appears to have all the amenities you’d expect in a quiet retreat. There’s even a two-story tower built right in. A peaceful place to catch the 360-degree view of winter’s splendor.

“(It’s a) really nice place to sit and vacation — enjoy. But, if necessary, it's a guard post,” Drew Miller pointed out.

A Harvard Ph.D. and former military intelligence officer with 30 years experience, Miller would know a good defensible spot when he sees it. Miller is a self-described “prepper,” someone who makes active preparations to survive the fall of human civilization. The nationwide prepper community is often painted as conspiracy-crazed eccentrics, he said, thanks in large part to television shows like the National Geographic Channel’s “Doomsday Preppers.” But, it’s a reputation he soundly rejects.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Drew Miller, a self-described prepper, is the CEO of Fortitude Ranch, a development for like-minded people in a remote quarter of the Colorado Rockies. He gave a tour of the property armed with an AR-15 rifle.

“These are people who are smartly concerned, who want some insurance so that if the electric system goes down, a pandemic occurs, you know, they can survive,” he said.

This idyllic mountain retreat that Miller owns is part of his business venture he calls Fortitude Ranch. It’s part of a chain of properties with a business model akin to a prepper’s country club or a doomsday timeshare.

Marketing to the annihilation-conscious is not a new idea. Businesses such as Survival Condo have specialized in fortified homes and extravagant underground bunkers for decades.

“They have absolutely gorgeous facilities, fancy rooms,” Miller said. “But, not many people can afford it.”

Instead, Fortitude Ranch seeks to capture a solidly middle-class market. The rust-colored home with the tower is at the company’s second Colorado location; it’s currently under construction. There’s another ranch in West Virginia and others planned for Wisconsin and Nevada.

Until The End Times

The Fortitude Ranch slogan is “prepare for the worst, enjoy the present.” For an annual fee of about $1,000 per person, members receive 10 days’ lodging at the ranch location of their choice per year.

It’s not luxurious, spartan may be a more accurate term. Yet, the properties are in secluded, wild and scenic places which Miller hopes will make the fee worth it for the right customers.