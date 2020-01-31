WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 10

GOP Sen. Collins will vote to allow Trump impeachment trial witnesses. Sen. Lamar Alexander, however, said "no need for more evidence." It's that kind of support that has left the fate of calling witnesses in doubt.

Democrats hopes of prolonging the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and hearing from witnesses dimmed after Alexander's decision. The Democrats need to win four GOP senators for a victory Friday on summoning witnesses.

