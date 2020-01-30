WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 9

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump adjourned late Wednesday night with Republicans appearing focused on bringing the proceedings to a vote of acquittal, possibly in a matter of days.

Revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton were countered by the president's lawyers, who used Wednesday's question-and-answer session to insist senators have heard enough. Democrats maintain Bolton’s account could not be ignored and pushed for his testimony.

