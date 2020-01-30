WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 9
The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump adjourned late Wednesday night with Republicans appearing focused on bringing the proceedings to a vote of acquittal, possibly in a matter of days.
Revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton were countered by the president's lawyers, who used Wednesday's question-and-answer session to insist senators have heard enough. Democrats maintain Bolton’s account could not be ignored and pushed for his testimony.
Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 11 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.
The urgent question of whether Bolton will be allowed to testify remains at the forefront. Democrats say the testimony will ensure a fair trial, while Republicans blame Democrats for not demanding Bolton's testimony earlier.
The vote to call witnesses is expected by Friday.
Wednesday's pointed, back-and-forth debate between House impeachment managers and the president's lawyers was driven by the written questions submitted by senators. Most were designed to emphasize political points. Democrats focused on the need for witnesses. Trump's defense team said his pressure on Ukraine for political help was normal foreign policy, not abuse of power.
Trump's defenders relied on retired professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of their team, who told senators that every politician conflates his own interest with the public interest. "It cannot be impeachable,” he declared Wednesday.
Read More: Impeachment Trial Q&A Enters Last Day Before Moving To Vote On Witnesses (via NPR.org)