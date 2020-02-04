Photos: At Durango’s Snowdown, The Party Lasts All Week

People in brightly colored wigs, band tees and ripped fishnets strolled Durango’s Main Street last week.

For 42 years, Durango has celebrated winter with the annual Snowdown festival. This year the theme was Rock N' Roll.

With events ranging from delightful (hot air balloons and a parade) to wild (a raucous drag race) to weird (a rocky mountain oyster eating competition), folks from Durango and beyond partied all week long.

Avery Lill/CPR News Morbid Justice played on a float during the Snowdown parade, Jan. 31, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News At the El Rancho bar during Durango's Snowdown 2020.

Avery Lill/CPR News All ages competed in the Snowdown Bed Race, Jan. 31, 2020.

Avery Lill/CPR News Some in the audience screamed as a performer with a fire whip made his way down Main Street, Jan. 31, 2020.

Avery Lill/CPR News The Durango Freestyle Wheelbarrow Team stomped and spun their wheelbarrow's to Queen's 'We Will Rock You' at the parade.

Avery Lill/CPR News Nigel seemed excited for Snowdown 2020.

Avery Lill/CPR News The Snowdown Ballon Rally drew aviators from around the Four Corners. Feb. 1, 2020.

Avery Lill/CPR News The Snowdown 2020 Balloon Rally.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The drag party in the El Rancho bar during Durango's Snowdown 2020.

Avery Lill/CPR News Evan, 7, watches Snowdown 2020 parade.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Dressed for Snowdown in Durango, Jan. 30, 2020.