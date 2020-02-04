Photos: At Durango’s Snowdown, The Party Lasts All Week

Avery LillAvery Lill
By Avery Lill and Hart Van Denburg
February 4, 2020
James Reinhart was born and raised in Durango, and he&#039;s been coming to Snowdown for more than 30 years. Jan. 29, 2020.James Reinhart was born and raised in Durango, and he&#039;s been coming to Snowdown for more than 30 years. Jan. 29, 2020.Avery Lill/CPR News
James Reinhart was born and raised in Durango, and he's been coming to Snowdown for more than 30 years. Jan. 29, 2020.

People in brightly colored wigs, band tees and ripped fishnets strolled Durango’s Main Street last week.

For 42 years, Durango has celebrated winter with the annual Snowdown festival. This year the theme was Rock N' Roll.

With events ranging from delightful (hot air balloons and a parade) to wild (a raucous drag race) to weird (a rocky mountain oyster eating competition), folks from Durango and beyond partied all week long.

Avery Lill/CPR News
Morbid Justice played on a float during the Snowdown parade, Jan. 31, 2020.
Durango Snowdown 2020 Drag PartyHart Van Denburg/CPR News
At the El Rancho bar during Durango's Snowdown 2020.
Avery Lill/CPR News
All ages competed in the Snowdown Bed Race, Jan. 31, 2020.
Avery Lill/CPR News
Some in the audience screamed as a performer with a fire whip made his way down Main Street, Jan. 31, 2020.
Avery Lill/CPR News
The Durango Freestyle Wheelbarrow Team stomped and spun their wheelbarrow's to Queen's 'We Will Rock You' at the parade.
Avery Lill/CPR News
Nigel seemed excited for Snowdown 2020.
Avery Lill/CPR News
The Snowdown Ballon Rally drew aviators from around the Four Corners. Feb. 1, 2020.
Avery Lill/CPR News
The Snowdown 2020 Balloon Rally.
Avery Lill/CPR News
The Snowdown 2020 Balloon Rally.
Avery Lill/CPR News
The Snowdown 2020 Balloon Rally.
Durango Snowdown 2020 Drag PartyHart Van Denburg/CPR News
The drag party in the El Rancho bar during Durango's Snowdown 2020.
Durango Snowdown 2020 Drag PartyHart Van Denburg/CPR News
The drag party in the El Rancho bar during Durango's Snowdown 2020.
Durango Snowdown 2020 Drag PartyHart Van Denburg/CPR News
The drag party in the El Rancho bar during Durango's Snowdown 2020.
Avery Lill/CPR News
Evan, 7, watches Snowdown 2020 parade.
Snowdown DurangoHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Dressed for Snowdown in Durango, Jan. 30, 2020.
Durango Snowdown SignHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Durango hosts Snowdown, January 2020.

Latest Stories