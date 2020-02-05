Colorado Bluegrass Band Trout Steak Revival Explore New Waters In Latest Album

Colorado bluegrass band Trout Steak Revival got their big break when they won the band competition at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2014.

That same year, they were deemed “Colorado's next great bluegrass band" by Westword.

They've been a mainstay on the scene ever since.

The Denver-based outfit just released their fifth full-length record, “The Light We Bring,” which marks an expansion of their sound to include brass, woodwinds and orchestral strings. And lyrically, the new batch of songs take on a more personal, slightly heavier weight.

Trout Steak Revival is made up of Bevin Foley on fiddle, Casey Houlihan on bass, Will Koster on dobro and guitar, and Travis McNamara on banjo. The band spoke with Colorado Matters about the new album, crockpot meals and playing for beer at the Buck Snort Saloon.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado bluegrass band Trout Steak Revival in the CPR News studio.

Interview Highlights

On discovering bluegrass around the campfire:

WK: “My dad was an art teacher, and he got a job being the art director at a summer camp called Camp Henry in Newaygo, Michigan. And Travis went there as a kid also, and we met when we were young and then we started working there. And Casey got a job working at the summer camp, too.”

TM: “It was like singalong stuff with the kids during the day, and at night it would be all the counselors hanging out around the campfire and just playing songs that we were into. It was more like Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and The Band. So, that at least got me into acoustic music and acoustic guitars and stuff like that. And then it was coming out to Colorado and starting to go to these bluegrass festivals, like the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. That was our Mecca pilgrimage that we would do every year with all of our friends.

Around those campfires, everybody was playing bluegrass songs. That was just like the language that was in Colorado and hearing all these cool songs from all these people that we didn't know before. Then we kind of fanned out the instrumentation and started picking up that language a bit."

On learning from their past experience with producer Chris Pandolfiof The Infamous Stringdusters:

CH: “I think his input was invaluable on the last two albums, and so when we decided to produce [‘The Light We Bring’] ourselves, we definitely were trying to take everything we learned from that, which was, really, it's not about perfection, it's about vibe, and it's about feel. We might do eight takes, but the role of a producer is really to zoom out a little bit and be sort of a guy that comes in without any pretense about what it's supposed to sound like.

So, when you listen to a take you're like, ‘Wow, that one has incredible energy.’ Like, yeah, there were a couple of mistakes maybe, or maybe not even, maybe it just wasn't perfect, but that's not what we're going for. So, really, Chris [Pandolfi], I think, brought that element to our studio experience.”