The Mountains Are Snowbound And Driving Around The Front Range Isn’t Much Better

Good morning and welcome to a snow day. If you're a Denver Public Schools student (or parent) you've got yourself a day off — same for a few other metro school districts.

For the rest of us? Well, be very very very careful if you are on the snow-packed and slick roads. In the mountains? Fuggedaboutit. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Entrekin told us the mountains will “be pretty treacherous.”

There will also be extensive avalanche control work on the stretch of I-70 from Georgetown to Vail Pass. Be prepared if you have to be on the roads as Colorado's Department of Transportation will be closing large portions of the interstate. They say wait times will stretch into hours, so maybe just hang out in Denver till they're done?