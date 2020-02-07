The Mountains Are Snowbound And Driving Around The Front Range Isn’t Much Better
Good morning and welcome to a snow day. If you're a Denver Public Schools student (or parent) you've got yourself a day off — same for a few other metro school districts.
For the rest of us? Well, be very very very careful if you are on the snow-packed and slick roads. In the mountains? Fuggedaboutit. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Entrekin told us the mountains will “be pretty treacherous.”
There will also be extensive avalanche control work on the stretch of I-70 from Georgetown to Vail Pass. Be prepared if you have to be on the roads as Colorado's Department of Transportation will be closing large portions of the interstate. They say wait times will stretch into hours, so maybe just hang out in Denver till they're done?
The weather boffins think there will be up to 3 inches of snow around Denver-Boulder today, with maybe an inch or two for the evening. Using the accepted scientific method of shoveling my front sidewalk this morning it has been found that the snow is light and a bit dry.
For commuters on RTD, know that there are possible 20-minute delays for buses and 10 for rail lines. Be sure to check their app to see if your route is delayed.