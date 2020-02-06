Officials Caution Drivers And Prepare For Avalanches As Another Snow Storm Slams Colorado

The snow will head into Denver Thursday evening and overnight. Most of the snow in the metro will fall during the day Friday with 3 to 5 inches expected. Entrekin said some areas north and east of Denver could see up to 10 inches due to snow bands.

“It’s going to fluctuate over the next 24 hours,” he said. “It may mean heavy snow over Greeley for a period. Then it might drop down and you get that heavier snow band over Denver and then it kind of fluctuates back and forth.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning through Interstate 70’s Mountain Corridor until 8 p.m. Friday.

People traveling on Interstates 25 and 76 on Friday morning will likely experience icy and snow-packed roads, Entrekin said. In the Front Range, people should see the storm die down after Friday night’s rush hour.

With all of that snow coming, the Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to do avalanche mitigation work from early Friday through the afternoon. That means I-70, U.S. 40 at Berthoud Pass and U.S. 6 at Loveland Pass will close periodically so crews can do their work.

"A typical mitigation mission from start to finish is about 30 minutes for us,” said Jamie Yount, CDOT’s winter operations program manager. “But the thing that can really slow us down and can be a little bit unpredictable is the cleanup after these snow slides come down and put debris on the highway."

When that happens, delays can stretch out for hours, Yount said. CDOT prefers to run smaller avalanche “missions” multiple times through, with possibly smaller results, in order to head off larger events — like an avalanche last March near Copper Mountain that closed I-70.

“An avalanche onto an open road is a failure,” Yount said.