Airbnb-Style Rentals In Rural Colorado Have Spurred Complaints. Now, Counties Could Make Rules For Them Under Proposed Bill

A third of Summit County homes are at least occasionally used as Airbnb-style short-term rentals, according to county commissioner Thomas Davidson. As with elsewhere in the state, that brings disagreements between neighbors, citizen landlords and guests.

“We’ve had open sewage running down a driveway because someone had overrun a septic system at a house, a crazy loud party, a bear eating overflowing trash," Davidson said.

Right now cities can set rules on everything from parking to trash, but rules for short-term rentals operating outside of a city’s boundaries aren’t enforced in the same way.

House Bill 1093 would allow counties in Colorado to license VRBO, Airbnb and other short-term rentals that are outside of cities in unincorporated areas. The main sponsors are from rural parts of the state that rely heavily on the tourism industry and say there have been numerous complaints in their communities about how some short-term rentals are managed, from too many cars parked on the street to too much noise to overflowing trash bins.

“We hope to be far more responsive, be able to address these particular problems around parking, trash, snow clearance, septic and well use,” Democratic state Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon said.

According to AirDNA, a website that tracks the industry, there are currently 2,739 active short term vacation rentals in the Dillon area alone.

“We want to be able to address those out of the gate so that our short term rental owners are aware of their responsibilities before we end up with these problems,” McCluskie said. “It is not to dampen the short term rental market. We know they're essential to Colorado's very vibrant and thriving tourism economy.”