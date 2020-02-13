‘Forget Regret,’ These Discounted Tickets To ‘RENT’ Are Yours To Miss

One hundred and 20 minutes. How do you measure — measure the way to get a discounted ticket to “RENT”?

The 20th anniversary tour of the hit rock musical arrives in Denver Feb. 28 for just five performances at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. They've announced how you can get your hands on $20 tickets in the first several rows of the orchestra section.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lottery entry requires an in-person appearance at the Buell Theatre box office two hours before curtain.

Don’t forget cash and your photo ID.

Thirty minutes after you arrive, names will be drawn. If your name gets called, you can buy up to two $20 tickets.

Only one entry per person.

According to a release from DCPA, offering these discounted tickets is a decades-old tradition, dating back to 1996 when the musical moved from a small downtown venue to Broadway.

“The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play,” the release said.

The show is loosely based on the Puccini opera “La Bohème.” It follows a group of artists trying to figure out how to survive life in Manhattan. It won a Pulitzer and a Tony Award.

The 20th anniversary tour of “RENT” is at the Buell Theatre Feb. 28 - March 1, 2020.