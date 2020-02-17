Is There A Republican On Colorado’s Democratic Primary Ballot? No — But It’s Weird.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed voter Joyce Sanders wrote in to Colorado Wonders raise what could have been a big problem. "Did you know that a Republican name is on the democrat ballot for the primaries?? Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente III. Check it out and please let everyone know!!"

You can imagine that set off a bit of a mad scramble with those of us responsible for helping voters make informed decisions.

And sure enough, we quickly confirmed a confusing discrepancy. On its list of qualifying presidential primary candidates, the Colorado Secretary of State's office lists Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente III as a Democrat. But surf over to the Federal Elections Commission, and you'll find Roque Rocky De La Fuente as a Republican, and one with $15 million dollars in his campaign accounts, no less.

What's going on? Well, it's a family affair.

The Rocky on the federal website is a California businessman and perennial presidential candidate. He has run as a third party candidate, but decided instead to challenge president Trump directly through the Republican primary. But it would appear that he never submitted the necessary paperwork to get on Colorado's ballot.

The Rocky who is on Colorado's ballot is his son, apparently known in the family as RD3. He's also listed on the FEC website, as a Democrat, but the link doesn't go anywhere. He does not appear to have a campaign website.

So yes: there are two Rocky De La Fuentes running in the presidential primary, in different parties, but only one of them appears on Colorado ballots.

Confusing? Definitely. But are our ballots incorrect? No.