The 4 Takeaways From The Latest Colorado Marijuana Sales Numbers

Colorado has seen nearly $7.8 billion in total marijuana sales since 2014, according to the state’s latest data. That’s six years worth of recreational pot revenue following legalization.

In 2019, sales hit nearly $1.75 billion for the year, the largest amount to date. Here are a few other interesting things to note:

Recreational cannabis made up the bulk of those sales, to the tune of $1.4 billion. That’s an eleven percent increase compared to 2018.

Medical marijuana sales continue to decrease overall. That amount dropped 7.6 percent from the year before, reflecting a trend over the last few years.

Another trend: Marijuana sales once again spiked in the summer. In 2019, August saw the most sales for the third year in a row. That's largely because of seasonal tourism, according to cannabis businesses.