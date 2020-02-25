A Coronavirus Briefing From Trump Officials Left Bennet And Other Senators Skeptical

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet was underwhelmed by a closed-door briefing on the Trump Administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democrat said in a statement that the administration’s response to the growing global health crisis has been “pitiful” and “lacks a clear a clear and comprehensive strategy to address this challenge.”

The skepticism extended across party lines

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said after the briefing, “I was not impressed.” And Democrat Sen. Patty Murray of Washington said, “I am very concerned that we are not prepared for this or for anything like it in the future.”