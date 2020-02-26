WATCH LIVE: President Trump To Speak About Coronavirus Threat To US

President Donald Trump has pushed back against criticism that his administration isn't doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat. Trump plans to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about what the U.S. is doing to prepare for the virus.

The president's remarks are expected at 4:30 p.m. MST from the James S. Brady Briefing Room.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers want much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has asked for $8.5 billion. Trump's 6 p.m. news conference will be at the White House with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump and members of his administration have sent mixed signals about the virus. While the CDC has warned the public to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, Trump said Tuesday that the situation is “very well under control in our country.”

