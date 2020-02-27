All Your Questions About Colorado’s 2020 Presidential Primary Election, Answered

After almost two decades of picking their presidential candidates through caucuses, Colorado voters are in a new position this election year, joining at least a dozen other states that hold primaries on Super Tuesday.

That means Colorado voters will have a bigger voice in helping to narrow down the list of Democratic candidates running for president than during past cycles, and unaffiliated voters will have their first say ever.

How can I be sure my vote gets counted?

The Secretary of State’s Office says some counties offer ballot tracking services. To track your ballot, go to GoVoteColorado.gov and click on “Find My Registration.” Then click above the bullet point that says “Check my ballot status.” Ballots are due by 7 p.m. on March 3.

At this point, if you haven’t returned your ballot yet, don’t mail it in. Instead return it to a dropbox or Voter Service and Polling Center. Your county clerk likely provides a map of locations on their website, or visit justvotecolorado.org.

What do I need to know about what’s changed this year?

We don’t have caucuses for the presidential race. It’s going to be a primary.

Unaffiliated voters can participate.

But Colorado’s Democratic and Republican parties will still hold precinct caucuses.

Wait, I thought you just said we got rid of caucuses in 2016?

CPR received a Colorado Wonders question from somebody who thought Colorado didn’t have caucuses anymore.

“Now I learned we have both a primary and a caucus. Why? What does that mean?”

In 2016, voters passed Proposition 107. They got rid of presidential caucuses, but parties will still be caucusing to do a bunch of other stuff.