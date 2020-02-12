Michael Bennet Spent Nine Months Running For President. What Was It All Worth?

Going into the New Hampshire primary, Sen. Michael Bennet’s campaign bragged that he’d held more than 80 town halls in the Granite State.

It was a feat that made the math Tuesday night even starker. Bennet finished just short of a thousand votes, an average of 10 supporters for each of those appearances.

Bennet joined the presidential race last May, the 21st Democrat to enter the field and the second Coloradan. That he stayed in so long as higher-profile, better-funded candidates like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker dropped out confounded many observers. But Bennet argued to the last day of his campaign that his pound-the-pavement, retail-politics approach to wooing New Hampshire voters could overcome any shortcomings in funding and media attention.

Turns out he was wrong.

“I think retail is important,” said DU political science professor Seth Masket, who’s writing a book about the 2020 Democratic selection process. “But it's certainly not everything, and it can't always compete with a strong campaign presence and a couple of strong (debate) performances.”

Masket notes that polls showed many voters were still undecided going into primary day. He believes Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s strong debate performance Friday night helped bring some of those undecided moderates to her camp, driving her to a third-place finish.

“Bennet just not having access to that debate stage, I think kind of shut him out of that conversation.”

Back Home, Voices Of Support (If Not Endorsements)

In Colorado, even some Democratic politicians who weren’t supporting Bennet for president said they were still rooting for him. For them, his exit from the race brought a sense of loss.

Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Singer of Longmont, who plans to endorse Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, said he reached out to Bennet last night

“Just wanted to shoot you a message and say thank you for being a voice of reason in an unreasonable time,” Singer texted.

Despite the poor showing in New Hampshire, Singer said he thinks Bennet’s presidential campaign raised his profile and will help his long-term political ambitions, whatever they might be.

“He built some good political capital and didn’t burn any bridges,” he said.

Democratic state Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp of Arvada, who has endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for the nomination, said she was hoping Bennet would surprise everyone in New Hampshire.

“I think he did a good job and I’m sure he learned so much. I felt disappointment for him. I’m sure his family thought the spark would go,” Kraft-Tharp said.

She believes all of the town halls and meet-and-greets Bennet hosted with voters in other states will make him a better U.S. senator, even though those events took place far away from Colorado.

Democratic Speaker of the House KC Becker has not endorsed any candidate yet but said Bennet’s centrist message resonated with her.

“I think he wanted to represent the Democrats in the party who want to focus on problem solving instead of being positional,” Becker said. “I think that's a really important message, especially at the national level, especially in Washington D.C things have become so polarized.”

One Less Moderate To Choose From

Bennet angled himself as an aggressively moderate alternative to Sanders and others. The policies laid out in his Real Deal platform were less ambitious than the plans other candidates are proposing, but Bennet emphasized that his ideas all came with cost estimates and ways to pay for them.

In the wake of Bennet’s announcement that he was leaving the race, many of the remaining candidates dropped into Twitter to praise him, and potentially position themselves to pick up a few of his voters.