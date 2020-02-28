If You Want A Bellwether In Trump’s America And Blue Colorado, Look No Further Than Pueblo

Pueblo native Jacqueline Riggs is one of those split-ticket voters. She’s a pro-union, pro-public schools Republican who voted for Trump and Polis.

She teaches English and American literature at East High School in Pueblo, and has seven children and 21 grandchildren. She may have been born and raised in the community but Riggs said she lived all over the place when her husband served in the U.S. Air Force.

Riggs liked the Democratic governor’s focus on education, but she agrees with the Republican party’s economic message and Trump’s trade policies. She disagrees with Trump on his push for a border wall with Mexico but believes taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for people living in the country illegally. She wishes he wouldn’t say everything that comes to his mind.

“Are his personal values like the way he's lived his life, divorce and affairs and some of the things that he's said about women, those are not my values, but his policies are,” Riggs said. “Like, I don’t take it seriously. The rhetoric, banter, in your face politics, I wish he wouldn’t do it as much as he does. Honestly, people hear that stuff and that’s all they hear.”

Most of Riggs’ coworkers are Democrats and she said she’s even lost some friends because she plans to vote for Trump again.

“The feeling that I get from the left is that they really honestly believe that I am immoral because I voted for Trump,” she noted.

But it cuts both ways. Her colleague Tammy Heiberger, a special education teacher and strong Trump supporter, said she has trouble remaining friends with Democrats in this political climate. Heiberger said she likes the president’s personality, his straightforwardness, his tweets and his tough stance on illegal immigration. She favors a border wall. Heiberger added that when it comes to politics, she tries to avoid the topic altogether.

“Only because I right away dislike people because of their political views because I can't understand how they could say the things that they would say, even that Trump is guilty of Russia, Russian collusion,” Heiberger said. “So many things that he has accomplished they refuse to give him credit for it. And I disrespect people that can't even do that.”

Kevin J. Beaty for NPR The historic and dormant Colorado Fuel and Iron Company "A" Furnace in Pueblo, Colo. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Not talking about politics is one thing their Democratic colleague Michael Maes agrees with them on. Maes and his wife raised their three children in Pueblo. He backs Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination. He said if Trump wins re-election, he fears for the future of the country.

“I think what he's done to this nation, both within and throughout the world has just been terrible for us,” said Maes, who runs the school’s library. “Whatever you think of his economic policies, that's stuff that can be debated, but how he's handled immigration, how he's handled foreign relations, the obvious corruption. I just think that's unacceptable and it's a slippery slope to start going down no matter what political party you belong to.”

The political inclinations and the everyday experiences of these school teachers are a microcosm of the larger divided electorate.

About half of Pueblo’s residents are Latino and registered Democrats outnumber Republicans. However, Pueblo Democrats have traditionally been more conservative than in other parts of Colorado. In 2013, Pueblo recalled a Democratic state lawmaker over her support of stricter gun laws in the wake of the Aurora theater shooting. Today, part of the county is represented in the state legislature by the most moderate Democrat in the capitol.