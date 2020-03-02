For Colorado’s Presidential Primary, It’s Delayed Results And Complicated Delegate Math

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said it expects to sift through and count a large chunk of returned ballots Monday and Tuesday, but it’s hard to say exactly when the final results will be in.

“We haven't held a presidential primary election in this state in 20 years, and our election model has completely changed since the last presidential primary election was held,” said Dwight Shellman, who manages county services for the Secretary of State’s Office.

“In larger metropolitan counties that just receive an enormous amount of volume in most elections on Monday and Tuesday, Election Day, it can take them three or four days to count everything that they received in those final hours,” he said.

Coloradans should start to see some early results Tuesday at 7 p.m. — right when the polls close.

Finalizing results in this particular election is a little more complicated than usual.

In general, mailed ballots take longer to count because election judges have to verify signatures, deconstruct envelopes and then prep the ballot for counting. Colorado’s overseas and military voters also have until the eighth day after an election until their clerk and recorder actually has to receive their ballot. These things happen with most elections.

Spokesman Steve Hurlbert said county clerks aren’t just sorting through one ballot this election like they would in a general election. They’re sifting through two — a Republican and Democratic one, plus all the eligible unaffiliated voters who cast one of those ballots.

“Because of our model in Colorado that allows unaffiliated voters to vote in a presidential primary, that does create that added wrinkle that can add a little bit more time to the process,” Hurlbert said.

On top of that, officials said many voters waited until after South Carolina’s primary on Saturday to cast their ballot. The Secretary of the State’s Office will certify the presidential primary results on March 30.