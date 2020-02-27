Colorado’s Move To Super Tuesday Worked (A Little)

Coloradans will be able to vote for a presidential nominee much earlier than usual this year thanks to its presidential primary election moving up to March 3 — “Super Tuesday.”

That’s not the only change: Unaffiliated voters get to be part of the process, too. All of that gives Coloradans’ votes more weight than in years past.

Colorado doesn't have a ton of delegates, similar to states like Iowa and New Hampshire, which participate in the nomination process before Super Tuesday. Iowa has 41 and New Hampshire has 33, compared to the 67 Colorado will award in its primary. To win the Democratic nomination, the candidate needs to win 1,991 delegates.

But, early in the nomination process, delegates aren’t everything. Candidates also have to make people pay attention to them, and that’s exactly what happens in Iowa and New Hampshire. People pay attention to them simply because they’re first.

Super Tuesday was designed to give states whose votes came later in the calendar year — originally Alabama, Florida and Georgia — even more influence than these early states, said Seth Masket, a political science professor at the University of Denver.

“The idea of Super Tuesday was a number of other states gathering together to try and magnify their voice and get more attention and bring some of the candidates there,” Masket said.

So far in this year’s election, there hasn’t quite been a frontrunner for the Democratic Party's nomination, Masket said, and Tuesday’s votes could play a big role in deciding who the clear leader will be.

This is the first time we’ll have a primary on Super Tuesday, and the change seems to have made a difference.

The idea — as with the states that had originally voted together — was to get more presidential candidates to visit our swing state and court Coloradans’ votes.

“I think we can really highlight Colorado as a key state because among the Super Tuesday states, Colorado is one of the only ones that is also a competitive state for November — a purple state," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said when the announcement of the new primary date came in April 2019.