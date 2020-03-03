In its first presidential primary in 20 years, Colorado saw a last-minute surge of votes on Super Tuesday among Democrats and independents, who cast ballots for the first time without having to affiliate with either major party.

The primary replaced a non-binding caucus system in Colorado as officials tried to get more voters involved in the national presidential race.

Colorado Democratic Nomination