Who’s Winning Colorado In The Super Tuesday Primary?
In its first presidential primary in 20 years, Colorado saw a last-minute surge of votes on Super Tuesday among Democrats and independents, who cast ballots for the first time without having to affiliate with either major party.
The primary replaced a non-binding caucus system in Colorado as officials tried to get more voters involved in the national presidential race.
Polls close at 7 p.m. MST and you can expect results here or at the CPR Election Dashboard. Curious how Super Tuesday is playing out nationally? NPR is tracking all 14 primaries here.