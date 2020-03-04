Will a mask protect me?

A mask is not the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus. But it could help limit the spread of illness from you to other people.

How do I protect myself from getting sick?

Wash your hands, disinfect surfaces you touch a lot, cover your cough (with your elbow) and avoid touching your face.

Because of the fragility of their outer membrane, coronaviruses are killed easily with disinfectants. They survive for only a short time outside the human body.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC said patients with COVID-19 report mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

How worried should I be?

Not very. The risk to Coloradans is low, according to the state health department.

The risk to people in the U.S. as a whole is also low, according to the CDC. People in communities where the virus is spreading have a slightly higher, but still relatively low, risk of exposure. This does not currently include Colorado, where health officials say no cases have been detected. This virus is not currently spreading widely in the United States.

How dangerous is it?

Overall, experts said it's hard to assess the lethality of a new virus. So far, it seems to be less fatal than SARS or MERS, other coronaviruses. Infectious disease experts estimate around 2 percent of people infected (or less) die from COVID-19, based on research on the initial outbreak in China.

Older adults and people with weaker immune responses are more likely to get a serious case of the disease. Children appear to be at low risk.

About 80 percent of people who get COVID-19 have only mild symptoms, and may not know they have it.

What is Colorado doing to prepare for an outbreak?

Gov. Jared Polis elevated Colorado's emergency readiness to its second-highest level on March 3 due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Polis said the state’s comprehensive statewide response to the virus includes a coordinated effort that involves 10 agencies. His administration will set up an incident command to manage the state efforts.

The state health department plans to coordinate with the health care system to prepare for cases in Colorado and actively monitor the situation through the state lab, which is providing seven-days-a-week testing according to Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE.

She said the state had more than 650,000 protective masks and a plan “to deploy, if and when needed.” Polis said his administration will also take a number of other steps to stay on top of the potential impacts of the virus. That includes providing information to local health departments and providers, making sure providers know how to safely manage and collect specimens for testing from people possibly infected, and working to manage potential disruptions in the supply chain, including medications.

Is there a vaccine, drug or treatment for COVID-19?

There's no vaccine for the illness. There is also no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 receive care to help relieve the symptoms. However, doctors have gotten better at treating patients since the initial outbreak by administering fluids aggressively and using ventilators and artificial lungs in more serious cases.