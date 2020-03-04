FAQ: Got Questions About Coronavirus? We’ve Got (Some) Answers
The novel coronavirus — which causes a disease named COVID-19 by officials — has spread to more than 75 countries around the world. It has sickened more than 95,000 people and killed more than 3,200, most in China.
As fear rise across the United States that the virus will reach pandemic proportions, let's separate fact from fiction:
Have there been any cases of COVID-19 in Colorado?
No.
Every person who was suspected to have the virus has tested negative in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment publishes numbers of positive, negative and pending test results here. Colorado is now able to test patients for coronavirus — and get a result within 24 hours.
What is coronavirus? What is COVID-19?
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause illnesses. Several coronaviruses cause respiratory infections in humans. Some commonly circulate and cause mild illness, like the common cold. Others cause more severe diseases like MERS and SARS. The virus causing the outbreak today is a new kind of coronavirus — hence the "novel" — that had not been previously seen in humans. The novel coronavirus causes a disease called COVID-19.
The World Health Organization gave the disease its name in February. The "CO" stands for "corona," "VI" for "virus," and "D" for "disease." The "19" refers to the year 2019, when the strain was discovered. Coronaviruses are named for the spikes that stick out from their surfaces, which look like a crown or the sun’s corona.
How does COVID-19 spread?
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading from person-to-person, according to the CDC. Someone who is actively sick with COVID-19 can spread the disease to others.
Because the virus is so new, the details of how exactly the virus spreads from person-to-person are still unclear. Experts know the likelihood of infection when in a room with a sick person depends on how close you get, how long you are near the person and whether that person projects viral droplets on you or something you touch. The virus hitches a ride on a droplet of mucus or saliva. Those droplets come out of the nose and mouth when we cough, sneeze, laugh, sing, breathe and talk. They can enter someone else through the eyes, nose or mouth, often transported by your hand when you touch your face. Your age and physical health are also major factors in whether you become ill from the virus.
Viral droplets don’t pass through the skin, which means washing your hands is very effective at protecting yourself. It can be spread through kissing, but coronaviruses are not typically sexually transmitted. The W.H.O. said it’s too soon to know for sure if that's the case for this strain.
The virus could be spread if a sick person handles your food or if you're eating at a buffet, but heating or reheating food should kill the virus, experts say.
Will a mask protect me?
A mask is not the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus. But it could help limit the spread of illness from you to other people.
How do I protect myself from getting sick?
Wash your hands, disinfect surfaces you touch a lot, cover your cough (with your elbow) and avoid touching your face.
Because of the fragility of their outer membrane, coronaviruses are killed easily with disinfectants. They survive for only a short time outside the human body.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC said patients with COVID-19 report mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
How worried should I be?
Not very. The risk to Coloradans is low, according to the state health department.
The risk to people in the U.S. as a whole is also low, according to the CDC. People in communities where the virus is spreading have a slightly higher, but still relatively low, risk of exposure. This does not currently include Colorado, where health officials say no cases have been detected. This virus is not currently spreading widely in the United States.
How dangerous is it?
Overall, experts said it's hard to assess the lethality of a new virus. So far, it seems to be less fatal than SARS or MERS, other coronaviruses. Infectious disease experts estimate around 2 percent of people infected (or less) die from COVID-19, based on research on the initial outbreak in China.
Older adults and people with weaker immune responses are more likely to get a serious case of the disease. Children appear to be at low risk.
About 80 percent of people who get COVID-19 have only mild symptoms, and may not know they have it.
What is Colorado doing to prepare for an outbreak?
Gov. Jared Polis elevated Colorado's emergency readiness to its second-highest level on March 3 due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Polis said the state’s comprehensive statewide response to the virus includes a coordinated effort that involves 10 agencies. His administration will set up an incident command to manage the state efforts.
The state health department plans to coordinate with the health care system to prepare for cases in Colorado and actively monitor the situation through the state lab, which is providing seven-days-a-week testing according to Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE.
She said the state had more than 650,000 protective masks and a plan “to deploy, if and when needed.” Polis said his administration will also take a number of other steps to stay on top of the potential impacts of the virus. That includes providing information to local health departments and providers, making sure providers know how to safely manage and collect specimens for testing from people possibly infected, and working to manage potential disruptions in the supply chain, including medications.
Is there a vaccine, drug or treatment for COVID-19?
There's no vaccine for the illness. There is also no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 receive care to help relieve the symptoms. However, doctors have gotten better at treating patients since the initial outbreak by administering fluids aggressively and using ventilators and artificial lungs in more serious cases.