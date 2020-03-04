Paid Family Leave Effort Could Have New Life With New Backer

State Sen. Dominick Moreno, vice chair of the legislature's powerful budget committee, is getting behind the Democratic effort to secure paid family leave for workers in Colorado.

The Commerce City lawmaker confirmed this week that he has agreed to co-sponsor the bill, not long after two of his fellow Democrats withdrew their own names from it. State Sen. Angela Williams and state Rep. Monica Duran said that the current proposal wouldn’t do enough to serve low-income workers and people of color.

Moreno’s endorsement could shore up some confidence in the bill after the shakeup.

“I signed on because of the urgent need to establish paid family and medical leave in Colorado,” he wrote in a text message. “There are people in every community right now who have to choose between their job and caring for themselves or a loved one. We need to get it done this year.”

The other remaining sponsors — state Rep. Matt Gray and state Sen. Faith Winter — are still working with Moreno on a draft for introduction, which could drop in the next few weeks.