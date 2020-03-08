Romanoff Claims Victory In Colorado’s Democratic State Caucuses
Andrew Romanoff, a former state representative and Colorado speaker of the House, won the state’s Democratic Senate caucuses on Saturday over former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Preliminary results showed that Romanoff won 55 percent of the votes counted by Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Democratic Party. Hickenlooper captured about 32 percent. The rest of the votes split between the other candidates including Stephany Rose Spaulding and Trish Zornio, and uncommitted.
Romanoff won big in several of the Denver metro counties -- winning 60 percent of the votes in Boulder County and 63 percent in Denver County.
"Our grassroots campaign just crushed the DC machine & won today’s caucuses," Romanoff tweeted on Saturday.
In his Senate campaign, Romanoff has embraced the so-called Green New Deal. The former state House speaker is betting a progressive stance on climate change can help him overcome the Democratic primary field — including Hickenlooper — and defeat Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.
Gardner's seat is considered a must-win if Democrats hope to flip control of the Senate.
A Democratic operative told Colorado Public Radio in August that Hickenlooper's strength is his near-universal name recognition across the state, a business background and a moderate record that could appeal to unaffiliated voters. But that didn’t seem to play out for Hickenlooper in the caucuses.
A handful of counties were still counting raw votes and assigning delegates as of Sunday afternoon.
The Republicans also held caucuses on Saturday.
The primary election for the senate race is June 30.