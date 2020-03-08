Romanoff Claims Victory In Colorado’s Democratic State Caucuses

Andrew Romanoff, a former state representative and Colorado speaker of the House, won the state’s Democratic Senate caucuses on Saturday over former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Preliminary results showed that Romanoff won 55 percent of the votes counted by Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Democratic Party. Hickenlooper captured about 32 percent. The rest of the votes split between the other candidates including Stephany Rose Spaulding and Trish Zornio, and uncommitted.

Romanoff won big in several of the Denver metro counties -- winning 60 percent of the votes in Boulder County and 63 percent in Denver County.

"Our grassroots campaign just crushed the DC machine & won today’s caucuses," Romanoff tweeted on Saturday.