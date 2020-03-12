Colorado Announces $18.25 Million Fine For 2017’s Deadly Firestone Explosion

Several years, and investigations, after an April 2017 explosion destroyed a home and killed two in the town of Firestone, Colorado regulators have decided on a punishment. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced on Thursday the largest enforcement penalty they've ever sought.

State regulators will seek $18.25 million from Kerr McGee, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum. The Houston-based company merged with Anadarko Petroleum in August of 2019.

“On April 17, 2017, an unthinkable tragedy happened in Firestone that forever changed the lives of the Martinez family. Our hearts still grieve for Erin Martinez’s family members who lost their lives,” COGCC Director Jeff Robbins said in a statement.

The explosion occurred due to the ignition of natural gas from lines then owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and likely severed during home construction. The house in Firestone was destroyed and the home next door scorched by the fire. Today, both lots on Twilight Avenue have been cleared and the faulted well closed. No trace of it remains above ground.

The next step will involve an enforcement process where the company will answer before the commission in a special hearing that will be held on April 5, 2020.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.